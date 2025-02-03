American Water Works: A Compelling Buying Opportunity On Long-Term Return Potential

Jason Fieber
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • American Water Works, a utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the IUS, is now a $24 billion (by market cap) water utility giant.
  • AWK estimates that its monthly water bill to its customers is less than 1% of median household income.
  • The company increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 9.5%.
  • American Water Works increased its revenue from $3 billion to $4.2 billion in FY 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 3.8%.

Water Purification Plant from Above

Bim

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is a utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Founded in 1886, American Water Works is now a $24 billion (by market cap) water utility giant that employs 6,500 people. American Water Works provides

This article was written by

Jason Fieber
3.79K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

About AWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News