North American Trade War Begins

Market reaction

Stock futures are sliding, the dollar is surging, crypto is tumbling, and oil is on the rise, after President Trump imposed his long-promised tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. Markets don't like uncertainty, or the retaliation, especially when it's likely to be the first of many such actions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. It's also developing some new trading strategies, like one from SA subscriber CatchTheFallingKnife, who recommends playing the "Trump VIX" by "buying the dip and selling the rip" over the next four years.



The case for tariffs: Trump believes that first shots were fired long ago, with Mexico and Canada not cracking down on migration and allowing fentanyl to pass through their borders, as well as "ripping off" the U.S. with trade deficits and restricting the flow of American products into their countries. He also maintains that the nations have the lower hand in any negotiations, with the U.S. having all the resources it needs, like "unlimited energy" and "more lumber than we can ever use." The end goal of the tariffs is for companies to make their "product in the USA," and the return of a tariff-driven federal revenue model, which "should have never ended, in favor of the Income Tax System, in 1913."



"WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)," Trump wrote on Truth Social over the weekend. "BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE - AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!"



The case against tariffs: The levies can mean higher costs for necessary imports, risking elevated prices for American consumers. If not universal, tariffs can also be avoided by having goods transported through third-party countries, or by companies creating alternative supply chains (like what happened in Vietnam after Chinese tariffs were first imposed in 2018). Protectionism and the limiting of foreign competition also mean more government involvement to ensure sufficient domestic competition to prevent complacent corporate behavior or monopolistic practices.