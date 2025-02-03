My Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For February 2025

Summary

  • SPY kicks off 2025 with a gain of 2.67% in January. VYM is off to an even better start with a gain of 3.75%.
  • The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for February 2025 offer a 3.43% dividend yield, nearly triple that of the S&P 500.
  • My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 15.95% since its inception in November 2020.
  • After 51 months of tracking this watchlist, its cumulative return is 87.57%.

Market Recap

We are well on our way in the new year and investors must be wondering what type of returns 2025 will bring. The S&P 500 is coming off back-to-back years of 20% plus returns, a feat that has

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.39K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

