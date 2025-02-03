Anglo American: BHP Might Circle Back After Low-Hanging Fruit Harvested

  • Anglo American is shedding De Beers and PGM businesses to focus on copper and iron ore, making it more attractive for a potential BHP bid.
  • The company is also divesting its Nickel and metallurgical coal businesses, with significant cost savings and operational efficiencies expected from all these moves.
  • De Beers, in particular, looks unattractive due to secular issues and its exposure to luxury markets, which are weighed down by China's deleveraging, even as signs of recovery emerge in the luxury sector.
  • The cost savings, incrementally are close to $1 billion, which will significantly improve the overall ~$10 billion EBITDA run-rate from the cost side.
  • It's clear that Anglo American will put its best face forward if another BHP bid comes its way, which we believe remains very possible if management's initiatives actually work.
