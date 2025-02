OlgaVolodina/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from the Highwood Value Partners H2 2024 Letter To Investors.

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCPK:FQVTF, OTCPK:FQVTY) is a Core Value investment for Highwood. Fevertree (FEVR) is the London listed beverages company best