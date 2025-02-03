This article was written by
Highwood Value Partners Inc. is a Portfolio Manager regulated by the BC, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The firm was founded in 2018 by Desmond Kingsford to pursue outstanding investment returns for its clients by employing a fundamental value-oriented investment strategy with an opportunistic, concentrated and long-term approach.
The firm is founded on the values of alignment of interests with clients, diligence, humility and self-improvement.
Highwood Value Partners manages capital for qualifying investors in certain jurisdictions on a Separately Managed Account (“SMA”) basis.
