Understanding the dynamics of a stock like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) requires a deep appreciation of the psychology of human behavior. It's not your everyday equity that trades within the bounds of fundamental constraints; it's
Tesla: A Bullish Thesis Based On Unknown Variables, Not Valuation (Upgrade)
Summary
- Investing in Tesla, Inc. stock is a bet on its CEO's vision and ability to achieve extraordinary feats, not just its EV production or financial metrics.
- Tesla's growth, from $116.7 million in 2010 to $97.69 billion in 2024, showcases its ability to disrupt traditional automotive and other sectors.
- Despite challenges, Tesla's forward revenue growth and operating leverage significantly outpace industry averages, indicating strong future potential.
- I recommend a strong buy with a 5% portfolio allocation, complemented by a high-yield ETF like YTSL:CA for downside protection.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.