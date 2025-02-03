DeepSeek Should Really Be Called ShallowSeek -- Nvidia Remains A 'Buy'
Summary
- DeepSeek��’s claim to have used far fewer GPUs and spent far less money to build an AI model comparable to those being built in the U.S. emboldened Nvidia Corporation bears.
- Long bothered by valuation, bears now add that this will slash demand for NVDA’s high-grade, high-cost AI GPUs… But my review shows DeepSeek to be lackluster.
- Long-term, Nvidia's high-performance GPUs and comprehensive ecosystem will continue to dominate, even as AI technology becomes more affordable and widespread.
- NVDA's fundamentals are solid, and while short-term volatility is expected, the stock is poised to outperform the market over the long run.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.