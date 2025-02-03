SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is reporting a lot of money invested in new AI technologies, and the company's GPT-3 based services went through an update in 2024. The company also reported double digit revenue growth
Update Of GPT-3 Based Services And Cash Flows Make SK Telecom Undervalued
Summary
- SK Telecom is investing heavily in AI technologies, including a major GPT-3 based update in 2024, which could drive significant future revenue growth.
- The company reported double-digit revenue growth in its cloud business services and expects further improvements from 5G network advancements.
- Despite challenges from currency fluctuations and debt, SK Telecom's profitability and positive cash flow make it appear undervalued, with a fair price potentially higher than the current market price.
- Financial models suggest SK Telecom is a buy, with potential valuation per share ranging from $15 to $36, considering various growth scenarios.
