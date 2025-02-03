Ryanair: Why We Are Investors

  • Ryanair's cost advantage allows it to price fares 30% lower than competitors while maintaining a high return on capital, driving volume growth and market share gains.
  • Despite flat revenues in 2024 due to lower fares, Ryanair's focus on cost reduction and market share expansion ensures long-term business growth and entrenchment.
  • The company continues to reduce shares outstanding, enhancing shareholder value, and returned $1.9bn to shareholders through buybacks and dividends amid Boeing delivery delays.
  • Investing at 12x earnings, Ryanair's competitive moat is widening, supported by strategic leadership and counter-cyclical aircraft investments, making it a compelling long-term investment.

The following segment was excerpted from the Highwood Value Partners H2 2024 Letter To Investors.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is our large-cap, Irish listed discount airline able to price its fares at a 30% discount to the costs of competing airlines and

Highwood Value Partners Inc. is a Portfolio Manager regulated by the BC, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The firm was founded in 2018 by Desmond Kingsford to pursue outstanding investment returns for its clients by employing a fundamental value-oriented investment strategy with an opportunistic, concentrated and long-term approach. The firm is founded on the values of alignment of interests with clients, diligence, humility and self-improvement. Highwood Value Partners manages capital for qualifying investors in certain jurisdictions on a Separately Managed Account (“SMA”) basis. Note: This account is not managed or monitored Highwood Value Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

