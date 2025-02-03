Alibaba: Forget The Trade War, Buy China's ChatGPT Moment

Uttam Dey
2.41K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • DeepSeek’s AI model efficiency has sparked significant advancements in GenAI, especially from China, & Alibaba Group Holding Limited now leads the charge with its Qwen family of large language models.
  • Alibaba’s recent AI developments, including Qwen 2.5-VL & 2.5 Max, position it as a strong contender in AI stocks for 2025, reinforcing my Buy rating.
  • Alibaba’s Cloud revenue is poised for double-digit growth, driven by the adoption of Qwen models and robust fundamentals in other business units.
  • China's tariff impact may more muted this time around & Alibaba appears well-prepared to sustain growth and expand margins, maintaining an attractive valuation.

Artificial Intelligence concept brain and CPU with Chinese flag

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The reverberations that DeepSeek’s (DEEPSEEK) AI model efficiency sent through the global tech industry are certain to have a long-lasting impact on the trajectory of GenAI from here on.

The last time the

This article was written by

Uttam Dey
2.41K Followers
Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News