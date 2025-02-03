Trade War Starts Now: How Trump Threatens Global Economic Growth

Eugenio Catone
3.37K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The imposition of tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China by President Trump is causing global economic uncertainty and market instability.
  • These tariffs, aimed at curbing opioid influx, may backfire, leading to inflation, strained international relations, and potential retaliatory measures from affected countries.
  • High inflation risks and potential debt refinancing issues could arise, complicating the Fed's monetary policy and impacting U.S. economic resilience.
  • The strong dollar may hurt U.S. exports and big tech companies, affecting the S&P 500 index's growth prospects.

Made In China

JSABBOTT

Last Monday, the major U.S. stock indexes collapsed due to the technological advancement of DeepSeek, Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd. (DEEPSEEK), a Chinese company operating in the field of artificial intelligence. A week later, this Monday also

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone
3.37K Followers
Hi there, welcome to my profile. My name is Eugenio Catone, I live in Italy and I am 26 years old. In 2023 I graduated in Business Administration and I am completing my studies. My interest in financial markets started about 5 years ago when I accidentally came across a video about trading. That was the spark that introduced me to a new world, but over time I realized that it was not my path: too many charts, lines, and not very concrete concepts for a pragmatic person like me. I needed something different and that I found in fundamental analysis. It is a totally different approach and one that evaluates the actual results achieved by a company rather than the candlesticks made by its price per share. That was the turning point for me and I have not stopped learning ever since. I mainly invest in stocks and ETFs; I prefer US companies but I often analyze European or Chinese companies as well. Being young, my investments always have a very long-term view; I often take a contrarian view. One of the sectors that interests me the most is banking, as I believe it is fundamental to understanding the health of an economy. I am also interested in Macroeconomics.Seeking Alpha is a way for me to express my opinion and meet new people. My articles are intended as pure entertainment and I hope you will find them interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News