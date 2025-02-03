Trade War Starts Now: How Trump Threatens Global Economic Growth
Summary
- The imposition of tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China by President Trump is causing global economic uncertainty and market instability.
- These tariffs, aimed at curbing opioid influx, may backfire, leading to inflation, strained international relations, and potential retaliatory measures from affected countries.
- High inflation risks and potential debt refinancing issues could arise, complicating the Fed's monetary policy and impacting U.S. economic resilience.
- The strong dollar may hurt U.S. exports and big tech companies, affecting the S&P 500 index's growth prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.