Boeing: Trump Trade War Starts

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China could negatively impact Boeing, a major exporter, by increasing costs and reducing sales.
  • Tariffs generally harm consumers by raising prices and potentially causing job losses, as companies pass on costs or cut production.
  • Boeing faces risks from potential countermeasures, which could lead to lost sales and higher production costs, affecting BA's turnaround efforts.
  • The trade war's broader impact includes potential GDP growth reduction and decreased air travel demand, underscoring the need for negotiation on trade and other issues.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Air Canada 777 parked in storage

Alvin Man

During his election campaign, President Trump said that he would be applying tariffs on several nations. Nearly two weeks after his inauguration, that is also what happened with the President announcing tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China. In this report, I

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.52K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, RTX, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
BA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News