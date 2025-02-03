Meta: It's Not Too Late; Buy Now
Summary
- Meta's advertising revenues are at a key growth inflection point, driven by higher pricing from superior ad targeting enabled by advanced AI models.
- I believe reduced legal costs have structurally lifted EBIT margins by 600bps, enhancing profitability.
- In FY25, Meta is more than doubling its capex spend. It plans to invest $65 billion into a humongous 2GW data center and other AI initiatives. Watch the FCF margins.
- META's premium valuation vs peers is justified by strong earnings growth expectations and bullish technical charts versus SPX500.
- I think the TikTok ban is unlikely to occur so this upside catalyst is not something to bank on. However, Meta is well-placed regardless.
