Meta: It's Not Too Late; Buy Now

Hunting Alpha
5.6K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Meta's advertising revenues are at a key growth inflection point, driven by higher pricing from superior ad targeting enabled by advanced AI models.
  • I believe reduced legal costs have structurally lifted EBIT margins by 600bps, enhancing profitability.
  • In FY25, Meta is more than doubling its capex spend. It plans to invest $65 billion into a humongous 2GW data center and other AI initiatives. Watch the FCF margins.
  • META's premium valuation vs peers is justified by strong earnings growth expectations and bullish technical charts versus SPX500.
  • I think the TikTok ban is unlikely to occur so this upside catalyst is not something to bank on. However, Meta is well-placed regardless.

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Performance Assessment

Meta (NASDAQ:META) has outperformed the market (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) since my last 'Neutral/Hold' update on the stock, so I have missed some opportunity of upside here:

Thesis

I missed the rally in

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.6K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I plan on buying Meta on Monday

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News