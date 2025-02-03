Today’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), the result of a merger between China Music Corporation and Tencent’s legacy online music business a decade ago, operates a portfolio of apps comprising online music (QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music), online karaoke (WeSing), and live-streaming (Kugou Live, Kuwo Live), among
Tencent Music: Caveats To The Recent Momentum
Summary
- Tencent Music has shown encouraging turnaround signs.
- But not enough to justify a position.
- Stay cautious into earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.