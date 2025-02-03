As the owner of a portfolio of Agency mortgage-backed securities, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) could profit from lower interest rates in 2025. That said, the central bank adopted a sudden change in policy toward the end of the
Annaly Capital: A Great Mortgage REIT Pick For 2025
Summary
- Annaly Capital Management could benefit from lower interest rates in 2025, but a higher-for-longer rate environment poses a potential headwind due to re-accelerating inflation.
- The trust's net interest margin improved significantly in 4Q24, driven by higher asset yields and slower interest expense growth, enhancing dividend pay-out metrics.
- Annaly's stock is trading around book value, with potential for book value growth in a falling-rate environment, benefiting its mortgage-backed securities portfolio.
- The central bank's interest rate policies remain a wild card; a return to below-2% inflation could push rates lower, aiding mortgage trusts like Annaly.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.