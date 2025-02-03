General Motors Cannot Pass All Tariffs Costs Onto Customers
Summary
- New tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China pose significant risks to General Motors, potentially impacting its supply chain and profit margins.
- Despite having months to prepare, General Motors Company appears ill-prepared for the tariffs, failing to offer clear guidance in its Q4 report.
- GM's competitors, particularly foreign carmakers like Honda and BMW, have more domestic US manufacturing than many US-based car companies.
- If implemented despite the potential for delay, I expect tariffs will raise costs for GM that cannot be passed on because its competitors will not face significant cost growth.
- Although the recent higher manufacturing PMI and car sales data may be favorable for GM, I take that data hesitantly as it may be driven by “pull forward” demand ahead of tariffs.
