Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call reported numbers that did not meet expectations for top line or bottom line. However, the stock did not see any major correction despite the high valuation. The automotive revenue has
Tesla: This Bubble Could Burst Sooner Than Expected
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.’s earnings missed expectations as the company missed both revenue and EPS targets, but the stock continues to see bullish sentiment.
- Despite the positive announcements by CEO Elon Musk, we should see the broader competitive challenges faced by Tesla, which have led to revenue and gross margin decline.
- Tesla has already reported a decline in revenue and margins in the automotive business due to rapid growth of BYD and other competitors.
- It would be difficult to do an instant ramp-up of full self-driving service in June 2025, and it takes several quarters to deliver stable service.
- For the fiscal year ending Dec 2027, the low EPS estimate is $2.3 while the high estimate is more than 4 times higher at $10.11 which shows the massive gap in forward estimates making TSLA stock more risky at current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.