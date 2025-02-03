After various different rumors leading into the end of January, including several during market hours on Friday, January 31, the Trump Administration's White House Press Secretary brought more certainty to the question of tariffs mid-afternoon on the last
Walmart At 103x P/E After Chinese Tariff Adjustment
Summary
- The Trump administration has implemented tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, effective February 1, 2025. The 10% tariff on China imports is especially impactful to Walmart.
- A recent on-site research effort has led me to estimate that 75% or more of Walmart's non-grocery products are imported from China.
- Walmart's management will likely realize some success in raising prices on goods that U.S. consumers will continue to buy. However, consumer pain will inevitably still have a big impact.
- I've set a WMT price target at $71.25; a potential 27% stock decline. I've taken positions in OTM April 2024 Put Options and have also shorted shares of WMT.
