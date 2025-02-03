Don't look now, but NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock, which could do no wrong the last two years, is dealing with a bear market of its own. This is even as the market is off to a
Nvidia: Agree To Buy 20% Lower, Get Paid 3% (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's stock has dropped over 21% from its all-time high due to trade wars and market volatility, entering a bear market of its own.
- Investors have three options: hold, buy now, or use cash-secured puts to potentially buy at a lower price while earning a premium.
- Trade tensions, particularly with China and Taiwan, and technical indicators suggest NVDA stock may continue to face downward pressure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.