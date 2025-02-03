Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Cornett - VP, IR

Donnie King - President & CEO

Curt Calaway - CFO

Brady Stewart - President, Beef and Pork & Chief Supply Chain Officer

Kyle Narron - Group President, Prepared Food

Wes Morris - Group President, Poultry

Conference Call Participants

Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Andrew Strelzik - BMO

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Thomas Palmer - Citi

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Pooran Sharma - Stephens

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Tyson Foods Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Sean Cornett from the Investor Relations team. Sir, please go ahead.

Sean Cornett

Good morning, and welcome to Tyson Foods fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On today's call, Tyson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Donnie King; and Chief Financial Officer, Curt Calaway, will provide prepared remarks, followed by Q&A.

Additionally, joining us today are Brady Stewart, Group President, Beef, Pork, and Chief Supply Chain Officer; Kyle Narron, Group President, Prepared Foods; Wes Morris, Group President, Poultry; Devin Cole, President, International and Global McDonald's; and Melanie Boulden, Chief Growth Officer. We have also prepared a supplemental presentation, which may be referenced on today's call and is available on Tyson's Investor Relations website and via the link in our webcast.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future. These forward-looking statements made during this call are provided pursuant to the safe