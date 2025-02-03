If you looked just at the week-over-week change in the S&P 500 (Index: SPX), you might think that not much newsworthy happened to influence stock prices during the final trading week of January 2025. The index
The Biggest Company In The S&P 500 Becomes The Third-Biggest In Wake-Up Call
Summary
- The index fell just one percent from its previous week's close, ending at 6,040.53 on Friday, 31 January 2025.
- According to S&P's Howard Silverblatt, Nvidia's stock had a 171% gain in 2024, contributing a little over one-fifth to the S&P 500's overall return of 25% for the year by itself.
- The latest update of the alternative futures chart finds the S&P 500's trajectory remained consistent with investors continuing to focus on the distant future quarter of 2025-Q4 through the past week.
