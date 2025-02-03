Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock and the entire AI industry have been shaken to the core in the last few days. There have been several announcements that have led to big questions over the earlier cost and compute projections
Nvidia: Buying The Dip Could Be Very Painful
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation and the entire AI industry has been shaken by recent announcements from DeepSeek followed by Alibaba’s Qwen 2.5-Max and ByteDance’s Doubao-1.5-pro.
- It will be important to see if the computing growth can make up for the massive decline in cost of AI inference and other tasks.
- Currently, the bullish conviction in Nvidia stock is modest, which can be seen by the sideways stock movement following the last two quarterly beats and the big correction after the DeepSeek announcement.
- Nvidia is still a great company with a great management, but it is highly likely that the company will face margin and revenue pressure in the near term.
- The forward revenue and EPS projections have wide divergence between low and high estimates, which shows the massive uncertainty over its performance in the next few quarters.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.