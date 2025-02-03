I think the market is totally missing the point with Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST). Everyone's worried about short-term losses, but they’re not seeing the bigger picture. This isn’t just some point-of-sale ("POS") company; Toast is building an entire restaurant operating system that
Toast Is More Than Just A Point-Of-Sale Company -- That's Why It's A Buy
Summary
- Toast is growing fast, with revenue up 26% year-over-year and more restaurants using its platform.
- Toast, Inc. posted its first positive operating income but is not yet consistently GAAP profitable.
- Payments and software subscriptions drive recurring revenue, making Toast's business model more predictable.
- Free cash flow is improving, meaning Toast no longer needs to raise money to fund growth.
