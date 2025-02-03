Investing In CyberArk Software: Reasons To Keep It On Your Radar

Feb. 03, 2025 2:41 PM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Stock
Star Investments
5.8K Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • Several valuation metrics suggest an overvalued stock.
  • The company's recent Venafi acquisition expanded its total addressable market by $10 billion.
  • CyberArk protects machine and human identities online.
  • Cyberark is rated as a Hold due to valuation.

Cyber security, information privacy and data protection concept on server room background.

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) failed to attract my attention until I noticed that several analysts raised the stock's price target in late December and January, including analysts at Stifel Financial (price target

This article was written by

Star Investments
5.8K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CYBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CYBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CYBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News