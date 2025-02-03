A More Commodious Curve

Neuberger Berman
3.07K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Through 2023 and 2024, the spread between bond yields and cash rates was persistently and sometimes deeply negative.
  • Two years with an inverted yield curve changed the incentives, psychology and behavior of fixed income markets.
  • The return to a normal yield curve makes the broader market dynamics more hostile to short sellers again, and much more friendly to bond buyers.

Yield Curve

Torsten Asmus

By Ashok Bhatia, CFA

By fundamentally changing incentives, a normalizing yield curve makes the bond market much more friendly to investors.

This time last year, we were urging investors to “Make Your Money Move.” Too much cash was sitting in

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.07K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News