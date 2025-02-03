So. Tariff Man is back, and apparently more serious than ever. At least for now. Let’s talk about the good, the bad and the ugly. I hope this doesn’t sound political, but that’s probably unavoidable. So if you have hate mail, please send it to Jerome Powell
Let's Talk About Tariffs
Summary
- The USA is a tech and services economy. Our core competency isn’t manufacturing stuff. It’s designing the intellectual property and technology that improves how all those things are built.
- This is abundantly clear in the US stock market and its incredible dominance in the last 30 years, where US tech firms have utterly decimated the competition.
- I think Trump’s tariffs could be used as a clever negotiating tactic to get other nations to tighten up the border or do his bidding. But how much pain is Trump willing to endure to play this game of chicken?
- The US economy is already somewhat soft with just 2.3% RGDP and softening employment trends. It really can’t afford a big trade shock at this moment.
