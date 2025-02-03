Major Asset Classes: January 2025 Performance Review

Feb. 03, 2025 2:55 PM ETVEA, GSG, VTI, EMLC, VNQ, VNQI, TIP, IHY, JNK, WIP, VWO, PICB, BND, SHV, BWX, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
James Picerno
6.61K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • January was kind to the major asset classes, marking a strong rebound from a rough month in December.
  • All the main slices of global markets rose last month - the first month of across-the-board winners in nearly three years.
  • The Global Market Index recovered in January after sinking in December, rising a strong 2.8% for 2025’s start.

Checklist Steps, Rating Selection for QA Quality Assurance improvement. Standardization, certification. Online survey questionnaire with progress bar for compliance with regulations service standards.

RerF/iStock via Getty Images

January was kind to the major asset classes, marking a strong rebound from a rough month in December. Across-the-board gains last month suggest the year is on a positive trajectory for markets. But the good news

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

