Major Asset Classes: January 2025 Performance Review
Summary
- January was kind to the major asset classes, marking a strong rebound from a rough month in December.
- All the main slices of global markets rose last month - the first month of across-the-board winners in nearly three years.
- The Global Market Index recovered in January after sinking in December, rising a strong 2.8% for 2025’s start.
