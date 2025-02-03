Fire Sale At PG&E Worth A Look

Vlae Kershner
2.08K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • PG&E Corp. stock has fallen 22% this year due to the Los Angeles wildfires, despite being outside its service territory.
  • Fitch Ratings has affirmed its rating, saying any drawdown of the state's wildfire fund should be manageable.
  • The convertible issue PCG.PR.X remains a way to capture the upside while getting a 7% dividend yield.

driver waits in the money transporter for his collegue who picks up the money boxes

travelview/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I admit to feeling a little embarrassed. It's no fun to recommend a stock in December only to watch the bottom drop out in January.

But nothing has really changed. The comeback story for PG&E

This article was written by

Vlae Kershner
2.08K Followers
I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCG.PR.A, PCG.PR.X either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News