Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation's share price underperformed due to Goldman Sachs' downgrade, citing the company's focus on debt reduction over immediate capital returns to shareholders.
  • Despite weak oil prices, Occidental maintains strong production and FCF, with a breakeven at $45/barrel and a double-digit FCF yield.
  • The company is advancing DAC projects for emissions management, though these will take years to significantly impact its portfolio and revenue.
  • With Occidental's focus on debt reduction and modest dividends, OXY stock is poised for strong future shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) recently saw its share price underperform after Goldman Sachs downgraded its view on the company. The source of this downgrade was per Goldman Sachs:

...citing the company's paused focus on capital returns to shareholders

The Value Portfolio
35.7K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

