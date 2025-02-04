abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund overview

The abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:AEF) is a long-standing closed-end fund that aims to achieve both income and long-term capital appreciation. It is focused on emerging market equities, but will soon change the composition of which emerging markets it invests in. It might therefore be timely for investors who were previously familiar with AEF, to take a fresh look.

The key shift in strategy for the fund was announced in December here, as a result of a strategic review from the board of directors. The changes are best summarized in the table below, taken from this market announcement.

Other key changes to the fund that are about to take place imminently are:

A tender offer of up to 20% of the shares outstanding shares at 98% of NAV

A new tender offer policy based on performance over a three-year period

The distribution rate to rise from an annualized 6.5% to 10%

abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund facts

Regarding the annual expenses listed below, the new tender offer and tender offer policy will place some pressure on the “other expenses” category.

With net assets of more than $300 million though I consider the benefits of such tender offers to outweigh any problems with this issue of other expenses effectively rising.

The tender offer will be accretive to existing holders and perhaps bring forward some new demand from investors who might have otherwise been reluctant to invest in AEF. The performance related nature of the future tender offer policy also makes sense to align the portfolio manager and shareholder’s interests.

abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund performance

