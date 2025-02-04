Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Batteh - EVP and CFO

Frederick Holzgrefe - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jonanthan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Christian Wetherbee - Wells Fargo

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Eric Morgan - Barclays

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Ari Rosa - Citigroup

Joseph Halfling - Jefferies

Chris Kuhn - Benchmark

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Saia Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Batteh, Saia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Matthew Batteh

Thank you, Gary. Good morning everyone. Welcome to Saia's fourth quarter 2024 conference call. With me for today's call is Saia's President and Chief Executive Officer; Fritz Holzgrefe.

Before we begin, you should know that during this call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We refer you to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on the exact risk factors that could cause actual results to differ.

I will now turn the call over to Fritz for some opening comments.

Frederick Holzgrefe

Good morning, and thank you for joining