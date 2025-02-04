Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Provaznik - Director, IR

Chip Blankenship - Chairman & CEO

Bill Lacey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Mikus - Melius Research

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Matthew Akers - Wells Fargo

Peter Skibitski - Alembic Global Partner Advisors

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

David Strauss - Barclays

Gavin Parsons - UBS

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Louis Raffetto - Wolfe Research

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Woodward Incorporated First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded for rebroadcast and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, you are invited to participate in a question-and-answer session.

Joining us today from the company are Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Provaznik, Director of Investor Relations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Provaznik.

Dan Provaznik

Thank you, operator. We'd like to welcome all of you to Woodward's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. In today's call, Chip will comment on our strategies and related markets. Bill will then discuss our financial results as outlined in our earnings release. At the end of our presentation, we will take questions. For those who have not seen today's earnings release, you can find it on our website at woodward.com.

We've included some presentation materials to go along with today's call that are also accessible on our website. A webcast of this call will be available on our website for one year and