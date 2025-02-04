Shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) have been a very strong performer over the past year, gaining 53%, as its business has benefited from rising equity markets and elevated interest rates. Shares have recovered strongly from summer losses amid concerns
Raymond James: Strong Balance Sheet And Cash Economics Are In The Price
Summary
- Raymond James shares have performed well given a rising market and stabilizing cash balances.
- RJF is seeing a beneficial shift to advisory as well as recovering M&A activity, which may continue.
- Cash drives almost all of its profits, and it appears that the pressure on balances has largely passed.
- At ~16x earnings, shares are at fair value, aided by a meaningful excess capital position, which enables buybacks or M&A.
