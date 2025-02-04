Amazon: Tariff Risk Could Be Offset By An Improved Competitive Position
Summary
- Amazon's expansive and diversified business model positions it for long-term growth and consistent market-beating returns.
- Amazon's Q3'24 results showed exceptional growth and profitability, with AWS and advertising leading, and operational leverage improving across the board.
- Despite macro uncertainties like tariffs, Amazon is set for another year of double-digit growth and expanding margins.
- I reiterate a 'Buy' rating for Amazon, expecting the stock to reach $275 by the end of 2025.
