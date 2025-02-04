When I recently came across Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX ), I thought I might have a value stock. Although the stock had been down more than 59% over the last three years, the P/E (FWD) seemed reasonable at 17.7, and the company had

I am obsessed with evaluating stocks to beat the S&P 500 over my lifetime. When I was a kid, I had no formal training about money or the stock market. I watched family real estate taken away from me in foreclosure and I became determined to master money. I was gifted the book, The Intelligent Investor and I was so captivated by the idea of finding have since read, studied, and obsessed over how to evaluate and invest in stocks with an audacious goal of outperforming the S&P 500. Through my exhaustive training, I have learned that finding stocks that will outperform over a long period is challenging, takes an exuberant amount of patience, and most importantly requires a substantial amount of self-aptitude. When I write articles about stocks I find interesting I am writing letters to myself to make myself a better investor, but also to help me gain a greater understanding and a more well-rounded perspective on the stocks I am considering. I hope you find them as helpful as I do.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.