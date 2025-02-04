Apple: Premium Valuations Appear Unjustified
Summary
- Apple’s iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence have disappointed, failing to trigger the expected AI-driven upgrade supercycle, leading to lower-than-anticipated revenue and profit growth.
- Apple faces significant challenges in China, with declining sales due to competition from Huawei and Vivo, and potential impacts from Trump tariffs.
- Consumers are extending their smartphone upgrade cycles, reducing the frequency of new purchases, which is expected to slow Apple’s revenue growth in the coming years.
- Based on a Discounted Cash Flow valuation and historical multiples, Apple appears overvalued, suggesting a potential 40% decline in stock price to an estimated fair value of $144.
