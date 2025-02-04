Apple: Premium Valuations Appear Unjustified

Feb. 04, 2025 2:35 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA StockQQQ, SPX, SPY
Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
96 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Apple’s iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence have disappointed, failing to trigger the expected AI-driven upgrade supercycle, leading to lower-than-anticipated revenue and profit growth.
  • Apple faces significant challenges in China, with declining sales due to competition from Huawei and Vivo, and potential impacts from Trump tariffs.
  • Consumers are extending their smartphone upgrade cycles, reducing the frequency of new purchases, which is expected to slow Apple’s revenue growth in the coming years.
  • Based on a Discounted Cash Flow valuation and historical multiples, Apple appears overvalued, suggesting a potential 40% decline in stock price to an estimated fair value of $144.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Brief/Overview

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (NEOE:AAPL:CA) is a company that requires no introduction. The iPhone maker is the most valuable company in the world, having briefly lost that spot to chipmaker Nvidia. Since the launch of ChatGPT

This article was written by

Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
96 Followers
I am Shubhm Thakkar, an MBA student at the Indian Institute of Management—Indore. I cleared the CFA Level 1 examination that was held in May 2023 and the CFA Level 2 conducted in November 2024. IIM Indore consistently ranks in the Financial Times Top 100 Schools for MBA/ MiM.I have experience publishing on Seeking Alpha as part of my internship at Que Capital, which was a subsidiary of AlmaStreet Capital LLC—an entity that previously published on this platform. At AlmaStreet, I followed a GARP Approach - Growth At a Reasonable Price. I intend to use the GARP approach and a Value Investing approach to write my reports on Stocks and ETFs, varying depending on the industry that the stock is a part of and the stage of the business cycle.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SOXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News