Earnings Coming In Better-Than-Expected As Peak Season Begins

Feb. 04, 2025 1:45 AM ETTSLA, MSFT, AAPL, DEEPSEEK, NVDA, AMD, PNR, FICO, JNPR, HOLX, COR, ALGN, CTVA, JCI, XEL, HON, APTV, MKTX, EG, DOC, WTW, IQV
Christine Short
237 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Q4 S&P 500 EPS growth expected to come in at 13.2%, the highest growth rate in three years.
  • Large cap outlier earnings dates this week include: AMD, JNPR, HON, and ALGN.
  • Peak season begins this week and runs through February 28.

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you

The Magnificent 7 kicked off fourth quarter reporting in a similar fashion to the Q3 season. Tesla (TSLA) once again missed expectations when they reported on Wednesday, on both the top and bottom-line this time (vs. only missing on revenues

This article was written by

Christine Short
237 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
DEEPSEEK--
Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News