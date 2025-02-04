The Magnificent 7 kicked off fourth quarter reporting in a similar fashion to the Q3 season. Tesla (TSLA) once again missed expectations when they reported on Wednesday, on both the top and bottom-line this time (vs. only missing on revenues
Earnings Coming In Better-Than-Expected As Peak Season Begins
Summary
- Q4 S&P 500 EPS growth expected to come in at 13.2%, the highest growth rate in three years.
- Large cap outlier earnings dates this week include: AMD, JNPR, HON, and ALGN.
- Peak season begins this week and runs through February 28.
