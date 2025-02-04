Lithium Americas: Thacker Pass Profits Are Underestimated
Summary
- Lithium Americas Corp holds a significant share in potentially the world's largest high-grade lithium deposit, with strong future growth prospects tied to EV adoption.
- The Thacker Pass project, backed by a joint venture with General Motors, is crucial for LAC, significantly de-risking the project and securing funding.
- LAC's projected annual lithium carbonate production of 160,000 tonnes by 2040, coupled with a bullish outlook on lithium prices, suggests substantial long-term upside.
- Despite current non-production status, LAC's valuation is attractive, with potential for a 36.9% CAGR up to 2033, assuming timely project execution and stable lithium prices.
