Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: One Of My Top Yield Plays In 2025
Summary
- Backlog data and commentary suggests that there is further scope for the scale of data investments to increase.
- A stable backlog but a deep pipeline of deals leads to growth potential of the investment book and AFFOs in the broader portfolio in FY25.
- A decline in railcars traffic may spell a subdued outlook for the Transport business.
- Relative technicals vs SPX500 show a balance between the bulls and the bears. Falling inflation reduces some of the relative advantages of an investment in BIP.
- Valuations are near decadal lows and are discounted vs peers. I rate BIP.PR.E a 'Buy' as it has the highest current yield of 6.7%. I rate other BIP related securities a 'Neutral/Hold'.
