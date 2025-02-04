Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: One Of My Top Yield Plays In 2025

Hunting Alpha
5.6K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Backlog data and commentary suggests that there is further scope for the scale of data investments to increase.
  • A stable backlog but a deep pipeline of deals leads to growth potential of the investment book and AFFOs in the broader portfolio in FY25.
  • A decline in railcars traffic may spell a subdued outlook for the Transport business.
  • Relative technicals vs SPX500 show a balance between the bulls and the bears. Falling inflation reduces some of the relative advantages of an investment in BIP.
  • Valuations are near decadal lows and are discounted vs peers. I rate BIP.PR.E a 'Buy' as it has the highest current yield of 6.7%. I rate other BIP related securities a 'Neutral/Hold'.

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Performance Assessment

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSX:BIP.UN:CA) has performed in-line with the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) since my last update on the stock:

Hence, I think my 'Neutral/Hold' rating's stance has been accurate so far.

Thesis

The

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.6K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I intend to buy BIP.PR.E on Monday.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Hunting Alpha
Today, 3:00 AM
Comments (3.12K)
For some reason, the article seems truncated. I have submitted it again. Maybe it's a bug.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIP
--
BIP.PR.A
--
BIP.UN:CA
--
BIP.PR.A:CA
--
BIP.PR.B:CA
--
BIP.PR.E:CA
--
BIP.PR.F:CA
--
BIP.PR.B
--
BRIPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News