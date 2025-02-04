This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions.

Copper had a volatile year in 2024, ending the year up 5.5% overall, with a record high of $5.20 per pound reached in mid-May before falling back. For copper miners, this resulted in a mixed performance, with the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), up 3.6% in 2024. This, however, hides the large variations in performance between miners. One company that underperformed the index was ERO Copper (NYSE:ERO), a copper-gold producer with three operational mines in Brazil, whose shares fell 14.6% in 2024. This came despite the opening of a new mine which is only beginning to ramp up, and the company’s gold operation selling into record high gold prices.

After 34 years in the market, with the first decade trying to develop imetelstat as a drug that halts aging, Geron finally found its niche - MDS or Myelodysplastic syndrome (and MF or myelofibrosis) - and got approval from the FDA last year in MDS. Imetelstat, now known as Rytelo, has had a very strong launch, with Q3 revenues hitting $28.2mn, $9.2mn or nearly 50% above certain analyst estimates of $19mn. They are running a phase 3 trial called IMpactMF in r/r MF. This pivotal trial started in April 2021 and has an estimated primary completion date of November 2026. In December 2024, the CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of RYTELO for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

And here’s the best part—they’re finally profitable, with $56 million in net income. Revenue is growing fast, margins are getting better, and the company just posted its first positive operating income. The stock isn’t cheap but when you look at where Toast is headed it’s worth the premium. Currently, the market is hesitating. Some investors think it’s overpriced. Others worry about the restaurant industry slowing down. But I see this as an opportunity. Toast is winning customers at a rapid pace and its payments and software business is expanding. Wall Street isn’t giving enough credit for how big this can get. That’s why I believe there’s at least a 50% upside in the next year or so.

If DeepSeek is all they say, bears argue cost conscious firms will follow DeepSeek’s lead. They’ll save a lot of money by using far fewer NVDA GPUs. That, they claim, will hurt NVDA. I wrote about NVDA on 5/28/24. I said “Buy.” Since then, and factoring in the DeepSeek-rout, the stock now stands about 6% higher. The S&P 500, on the other hand, is up around 14%.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), a regional bank headquartered in New York state, is one of the few banks in the stock market that offers both a preferred share (NASDAQ:DCOMP) and baby bond (NASDAQ:DCOMG) option for income investors. I have been back and forth on which security investors should put new money into. Back in November, I switched from the baby bonds to the preferred shares. Since that article, the baby bonds have sold off slightly and preferred shares have maintained their value. As a result, I believe the baby bond would now be the best income option for investors.

