NVDL: Patience Required As NVIDIA Shares Fall Amid DeepSeek, Tariff Jitters
Summary
- I have a hold rating on NVDL, but would upgrade if NVDA shares approach long-term support at $100.
- NVDA's current valuation is attractive, trading near 25-30x forward EPS, but NVDL's leveraged nature makes it a short-term play.
- February's historical strength and upcoming Q4 earnings report could be pivotal for NVDA and NVDL's performance.
- Leveraged ETFs like NVDL carry high risks, including potential significant losses even if the underlying stock performs well over longer periods.
- I highlight a key spot on NVDA's where we should see buyers step in, making NVDL a buying opportunity if it occurs.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments