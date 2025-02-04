Q4’24 was the first quarter since 2021 that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)(NEOE:INTC:CA) reported earnings without Patrick Gelsinger at the helm. Intel is currently being led by Michelle Holthaus and David Zinsner as co-CEOs
Intel Corp. Is Now A 'Show Me' Story
Summary
- Intel has entered a transitionary period as the interim co-CEOs emphasized the drive for an improved the cost structure and profitability.
- Intel faces challenges in AI compute and data centers as it cancels the release of Falcon Shores, missing out on cloud services business.
- Despite the technical challenges, Intel can potentially capitalize on private cloud and edge AI markets with its affordable AI chips.
- Intel is planning to move forward with the sale of Altera in q1'25, potentially raising capital to deleverage the balance sheet.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, MRVL, NVDA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.