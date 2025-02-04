Intel Corp. Is Now A 'Show Me' Story

Michael Del Monte
Summary

  • Intel has entered a transitionary period as the interim co-CEOs emphasized the drive for an improved the cost structure and profitability.
  • Intel faces challenges in AI compute and data centers as it cancels the release of Falcon Shores, missing out on cloud services business.
  • Despite the technical challenges, Intel can potentially capitalize on private cloud and edge AI markets with its affordable AI chips.
  • Intel is planning to move forward with the sale of Altera in q1'25, potentially raising capital to deleverage the balance sheet.

Q4’24 was the first quarter since 2021 that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)(NEOE:INTC:CA) reported earnings without Patrick Gelsinger at the helm. Intel is currently being led by Michelle Holthaus and David Zinsner as co-CEOs

Michael Del Monte
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience.

