Hirschmann Capital 2024 Year-End Partner Letter

Dear Partner,

Below are updated results for the Hirschmann Partnership (the “Fund”). In H2 2024, the Fund returned 19.2% v. 8.4% for the S&P 500.

Class A Return Class B Return S&P 500 Index MSCI World Index Gold Miner Index Junior Gold Miner Index Gold (US$) Q4 2014 -2.2% -2.2% 4.9% 1.0% -13.3% -28.0% -2.2% 2015 27.0% 24.8% 1.4% -0.5% -24.8% -19.2% -10.4% 2016 47.1% 44.7% 12.0% 7.9% 54.3% 75.1% 9.1% 2017 -12.6% -12.6% 21.8% 22.8% 12.2% 6.2% 12.6% 2018 -23.0% -23.0% -4.4% -8.4% -8.5% -11.3% -1.5% 2019 63.3% 63.3% 31.5% 28.1% 40.4% 42.2% 18.3% 2020 52.1% 64.4% 18.4% 16.3% 23.7% 30.9% 25.1% 2021 -23.7% -23.7% 28.7% 22.2% -9.4% -21.0% -3.6% 2022 -53.0% -53.0% -18.1% -17.9% -8.6% -14.3% -1.2% 2023 42.6% 42.6% 26.3% 24.2% 10.6% 8.6% 14.1% 2024 61.8% 61.8% 25.0% 19.0% 10.6% 15.7% 27.2% YTD 2025 22.1% 22.1% 2.8% 3.6% 14.9% 13.6% 6.6% Click to enlarge

Cumulative 208.7% 222.7% 269.5% 179.3% 109.0% 72.8% 131.1% Annualized 11.5% 12.0% 13.5% 10.4% 7.4% 5.4% 8.4% Click to enlarge

MSCI Index is Developed Market Standard (Net w . USA Gross). Gold Miner Index is NYSE Arca. Junior Gold Miner Index is MVIS Global. As of Jan. 31 Click to enlarge

The US superbubble should burst soon:

Investor euphoria is extreme. In Q4, US equities reached their highest-ever valuations on nearly all reliable metrics. 1 In November, US junk bond spreads were only ~20bps from their all-time low on the eve of the 2007-08 financial crisis. 2

In November, US junk bond spreads were only ~20bps from their all-time low on the eve of the 2007-08 financial crisis. True to his mantra of being fearful when others are greedy, in Q3, Warren Buffett increased his cash allocation to an all-time high as investors decreased their cash allocation to an all-time low. 3

This month, the 30-year TIPS yield reached its highest level since 2003 (excluding a two-month blip in 2008). 4 I have often warned that US government debt is at levels that have nearly always led to default (see 2020 and 2023 letters). Surging yields are precisely how a debt crisis might begin.

I have often warned that US government debt is at levels that have nearly always led to default (see 2020 and 2023 letters). Surging yields are precisely how a debt crisis might begin. In H2, the unemployment rate spiked, 5 full-time employment declined, 6 and the yield curve uninverted. Those signals accompanied 7 of the last 7 US recessions with no false positives. As I previously wrote, a recession should trigger a US government debt crisis.

full-time employment declined, and the yield curve uninverted. Those signals accompanied 7 of the last 7 US recessions with no false positives. As I previously wrote, a recession should trigger a US government debt crisis. Seven of the world’s ten largest real estate markets are very overvalued if not bubbles. 7 It would be eight of ten if Germany’s real estate market had not recently crashed due to higher interest rates. Higher bond yields mean the remaining seven (US, China, Japan, India, UK, France, and Canada) may soon follow, torpedoing global wealth.

After an update on our gold mining equities (GMEs), I discuss why Toronto Stock Exchange gold mine developers are an exceptional opportunity to profit from the looming crisis.

Portfolio Detail

The Fund’s portfolio is summarized below:

Portfolio Weight Security Dec-24 Jun-24 H2 '24 Return Contribution Price / Intrinsic Value GME C1 33.7% 52.3% 17.6% 108.5% GME G2 10.7% 11.5% 0.8% 33.3% GME C3 9.8% 1.1% 3.9% 23.5% GME S 7.9% 4.6% 4.3% 1.7% GME F 6.6% 4.5% -1.2% 5.6% GME E 6.3% 2.7% -2.8% 2.7% GME U 6.0% Not Held -0.8% 22.2% GME N 4.7% 6.4% -1.1% 10.9% GME Z 3.1% Not Held -0.1% 17.9% GME E2 2.4% Not Held 0.1% 13.3% GME X2 1.6% Not Held 0.1% 16.7% GME D2 1.5% 1.6% 0.0% 16.9% GME C2 1.4% 6.3% 2.6% 82.3% GME S2 1.2% Not Held 0.0% 12.9% GME G3 1.1% 0.4% 0.2% 18.0% GME P 1.1% Not Held -0.4% 6.7% GME U2 0.9% Not Held 0.0% 24.8% GME O2 0.5% 2.5% 2.5% N/A GME A Sold 6.3% -6.3% N/A Total GMEs 100.4% 100.2% 19.2% Cash -0.4% -0.2% 0.0% 100.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 19.2% Click to enlarge

Prices are as of Dec. 31. Returns exclude performance allocation. GMEs are listed by descending portfolio weight. Click to enlarge

GME C1 (“C1”) appreciated 42% 8 after announcing a favorable resource estimate for its new, high-margin deposit. Due to C1’s increased valuation and portfolio weight, I reduced the Fund’s C1 shares by 44% in H2.

GME C3 (“C3”) appreciated after gold production commenced at two of C3’s three deposits. C3 has no debt and is expected to increase gold production substantially over the next few years.

GME C2 (“C2”) appreciated after production started at its second gold project. Due to C2's increased valuation, I reduced the Fund’s C2 shares by 81%.

GME O2 (“O2”) appreciated after it agreed to a takeover offer from a larger gold mining company. Although the takeover price was less than O2’s intrinsic value, 9 the Fund earned a ~50% cumulative return over ~2 years.

GME E (“E”) declined after a Q4 equity raise. As shown above, however, E’s valuation is extremely low. E should appreciate in 2025 when E announces a new gold resource estimate and production plan.

GME A (“A”) was written off by the Fund after the bankruptcy process rendered the shares worthless. The company could have avoided bankruptcy by hedging gold price risk with put options rather than forward contracts, which can become a large liability when gold prices rise. I will encourage our other GMEs to avoid the same mistake.

Developers

When gold prices increase, the value of a producing gold mine (“producer”) grows faster than the gold price because production costs are relatively fixed. For instance, if gold rises 10% and a mine has a 10% profit margin, its profits will double as costs stay the same.

A gold mine developer (“developer”) is not yet producing gold but plans to do so by building a mine. When gold rises, developers tend to appreciate more than producers because:

A developer’s construction costs add fixed costs that increase the sensitivity of a mine’s net present value to changes in gold prices. Developers usually issue equity to fund mine construction. As gold prices drive up share prices, developers can raise additional equity capital with less dilution.

Hence, from 1979 to 1980, developers and other non-producing gold equities appreciated 2300%, far outstripping gold (161%) and producers (290%). 10 However, the chart below shows that, despite rising gold prices, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) developers have underperformed gold and producers since 2021. 11 This underperformance is almost certain to reverse.

Due to developers’ recent underperformance, many are trading at a fraction of intrinsic value. Examples include GMEs E, F, and S2 in the Portfolio Detail table above. The Fund has exited many past developer investments as they converged with intrinsic value (e.g., Atlantic Gold and Capricorn Metals). I expect similar or better results from our current holdings.

TSX developers also appear undervalued relative to producers and Australian Stock Exchange ('ASX') developers. TSX developers are trading at ~$25 per gold resource ounce. In comparison, the largest producers in the GDX, the main gold mining ETF, trade at ~$300 per ounce, 12 and ASX developers trade at ~$50 per ounce. 13

Bears' concerns about developers seem overblown. Although production and construction costs have increased, gold prices have increased much more. 14 Although new mines have geological risk, that risk is diversifiable and diminishes as gold prices rise. Developers' valuations are low even if dilution from future equity issuance is large.

Developers’ low valuations should cause producers to acquire more developers (e.g. the takeover of GME O2 at a ~60% premium in H2). Indeed, many developers are trading for much less than the cost to find and confirm new deposits through drilling (often more than $100/ounce). To paraphrase T. Boone Pickens, it is now far better to look for gold on the floor of the TSX than in the ground.

Developers have suffered as investors have chased the bubbles in US equities and cryptocurrencies. However, with those bubbles likely to burst soon and gold likely to soar in response, investor sentiment toward developers may soon change. Since developers’ total market capitalization (of less than $30bn) is tiny compared to US equities (~$60tn) and cryptocurrencies (~$4tn), small allocation shifts could cause developers to skyrocket.

Other

I continue to be the Fund’s second-largest investor and have most of my net worth invested in the Fund.

The Fund’s next letter is scheduled for mid-July. However, I expect to provide performance updates before then. Partners’ account statements will be uploaded shortly to the administrator’s portal.

In August, I was interviewed on the EisnerAmper Engaging Alternatives podcast. As of January 2025, the Fund had 30 clients (i.e., limited partners).

K-1s are scheduled for February. The Fund continues to focus on tax efficiency and has yet to incur any significant short-term capital gains. Unlike more than 99% of hedge funds, 15 the Fund has no non-deductible management fees.

I occasionally post comments relevant to the Fund on Twitter and, less frequently, on LinkedIn. We remain open to new investors, so feel free to distribute the redacted version of this letter.

The Fund’s most important competitive advantage will always be its patient clients, so I greatly appreciate your continued support.

Please contact me with any questions or comments.

Kind regards,

Brian Hirschmann, Managing Partner

