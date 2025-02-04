NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is one of the hot nuclear stocks that has seen its share price jump by over 340% between September and December 2024. More recently, the stock was hit with a 27% selloff on January 27, after
NuScale Power: Will AI Data Center Energy Demand Keep This SMR Stock Hot?
Summary
- Hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are heavily investing in SMRs for AI data centers. I believe this broader trend is sustaining NuScale's recent momentum.
- NuScale, the only public company with US NRC design certification for SMRs, has the potential to become the go-to SMR developer for AI data center power.
- I'm seeing strong retail optimism in options markets, with price action showing resilience. This suggests short-term upside potential despite the recent selloff.
- I rate SMR stock as a speculative buy for a 12-month window, but I'd watch AI market trends closely to gauge how long the narrative-driven momentum lasts.
