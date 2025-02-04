Stay Long Gold, Just Not As A Hedge

Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.59K Followers
Summary

  • Historically, higher real rates and a strong U.S. dollar have served as headwinds for gold.
  • Recently, the price of gold has continued to advance despite these factors with support stemming from central bank purchases and growing U.S. deficits.
  • In this environment, gold is less likely to act as a hedge to equities but rather as a long-term store of value.

Gold bars

Gold continues to work. Year-to-date, the precious metal is up 3%, beating stocks. On a one-year basis, gold has gained more than 30%, making it one of the best performing asset classes (see Chart 1).

Chart 1 - Asset Performance - Last 12

This article was written by

