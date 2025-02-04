Upwork: Operational Improvements And Labor Conditions Could Propel This One Higher

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK ), the marketplace connecting clients to freelancers and a Covid-era darling, is up around 60% in the last six months - trading at around $16 per share, yet still far off its Covid highs of $59 per share. I think UPWK's model has

I'm in the last year of my law PhD on the topic of corporate wrongdoing. My main focus in equity research is following up on companies that have been targeted by activist short sellers. I have found these interesting because:i) they are typically undercovered - many investors do not want to invest in things that they perceive carry unquantifiable legal, regulatory, or managerial risk. ii) the stock is often volatile and presents asymmetric risk/reward profiles. iii) they are interesting to research as beyond financial analysis, extra attention has to be paid to accounting, legal, and regulatory specifics as well as the judgments and stories of management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.