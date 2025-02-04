We've covered Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) quite frequently on Seeking Alpha, assuming an active approach more than passive. Our previous analysis of Dynex concluded that it would benefit from elevated interest rates and a seemingly de-risked portfolio, which it arguably
Dynex Capital: Staying Positive For Q1
Summary
- Dynex Capital, Inc. delivered strong Q4 results, beating revenue and EPS estimates, despite a slight decline in book value per share.
- Elevated interest rates and wide mortgage spreads are expected to persist, potentially benefiting Dynex's income and reducing refinancing risks.
- Dynex's portfolio strategy focuses on high coupon, government-insured agency products, likely providing an asymmetrical risk-return tradeoff.
- We think CPRs may be overstated, which might surprise the market later on.
- Dynex trades at a minor discount. However, we think its yield is stellar, especially compared to the yield on its preference shares.
