Oakmark Global Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary

MARKET ENVIRONMENT
Global equities finished lower during the quarter with 7 of 11 GICS sectors posting negative returns. By sector, health care and materials detracted the most from market returns while information technology and consumer discretionary were the top contributors. By country, Switzerland and France detracted most from market performance while the U.S. drove nearly all positive momentum.
PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
The portfolio’s return was -3.89% (net) for the reporting period. This compares to the MSCI World Index that returned -0.16% for the same period.
Top contributors:
- Capital One Financial (COF) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered consumer finance company’s stock price rose after posting good third-quarter results. In our view, the update seemed to be marginally positive on all fronts, with loans and card purchase volumes growing modestly. In addition, an improved credit outlook caused management to release USD 134 million of loss reserves in the quarter, which contributed to earnings per share that exceeded consensus expectations. Furthermore, Capital One’s stock price got a significant boost in November following the U.S. presidential election as investors are optimistic that the financials sector will benefit from looser regulations. Specific to Capital One, the market now appears to believe that there is a greater probability of the merger with Discover closing and that the credit card late fee cap proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau seems less likely to be implemented. We appreciate management’s focus on creating long-term value and think the stock offers an attractive upside.
- Fiserv (FI) was a contributor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered transaction and payment processing company’s stock price rose after reporting solid third-quarter results with reported revenue growing high single digits and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth in the high teens. Fiserv continues to leverage its scale, investment capacity and large distribution network to drive attractive growth. The business has delivered double-digit EPS growth for 38 consecutive quarters and is run by a management team we admire. We believe that Fiserv is well-positioned to benefit from the secular trend toward digital payments and banking and that the risk/reward remains skewed in our favor. Alphabet Cl A was a contributor during the quarter. Despite ongoing litigation with the Department of Justice in its antitrust case, the U.S.-headquartered interactive media and services company’s stock price rose after posting solid third-quarter earnings. In the Search division, the company generated low-teens year-over-year revenue growth and management highlighted that they’re seeing strong user engagement with their new AI Overviews feature. The biggest upside surprise came from the Cloud division, where revenue growth accelerated to 35% and margins reached a record of 17%. This performance was driven by client demand for AI Infrastructure and Generative AI Solutions as well as core Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products. We continue to believe Alphabet is a collection of great businesses that can unlock further value over the long term through its world-class AI capabilities.
Top detractors:
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)(OTCPK:BAYRY) was a detractor during the quarter. The Germany-headquartered agriculture and pharma company’s stock price declined following developments in polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) litigation and soft preliminary 2025 guidance. In October, the Washington Supreme Court granted review for the plaintiff’s appeal of Bayer’s first win at appellate court in PCB. Bayer’s appellate win, if enforced, will result in existing cases being retried on different grounds, but the Washington Supreme Court review raises the risk that the win is overturned. We viewed the appellate win as helpful but not a skeleton key to litigation resolution, so the Washington Supreme Court development is only marginal to value. In November, Bayer issued preliminary 2025 guidance indicating that profits would likely decline. The seemingly implied decline in agriculture business profitability was particularly disappointing versus consensus. This was partially driven by temporary regulatory issues that we expect to resolve in the mid-term, and the balance was driven by challenges in the crop protection portfolio. Bayer is now kicking off a deep restructuring of crop protection that we expect to help offset pressures and drive recovery. Overall, despite current headwinds, we believe that new CEO Bill Anderson’s restructuring and organizational change initiatives will unlock improved performance at Bayer and better capitalize on the potential of its well-positioned franchises. We are watching closely for evidence of success as Bill’s strategy enters its second year.
- IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered life sciences tools and services company’s stock price declined due to a reduced near-term outlook in its R&D solutions segment primarily related to a program cancellation and the delay of two large clinical trials that will resume in 2025. However, we believe that the headwinds in this part of the business should abate over the course of 2025. We are also encouraged that growth in the technology and analytics solutions segment is recovering as expected. We believe IQVIA stock is cheap at a mid-teens multiple of normal earnings power. Centene was a detractor during the quarter. The U.S.-headquartered managed health care company’s stock price declined despite releasing third-quarter results that showed resilient fundamentals in the face of short-term industry pressure. Centene also issued above consensus guidance for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) at its December investor day. We believe the largest driver of the stock price decline in the quarter was investor concern around how legislative changes following the recent U.S. presidential election could impact the company. In our view, this unease is overly discounted into the share price. We see Centene as having significant embedded earnings power that can drive continued EPS growth even with a less accommodative political backdrop. Shares trade at less than 8.5x 2025 EPS guidance, which we think is a compelling valuation for a business that generates healthy returns on capital and operates in a secularly growing industry.
PORTFOLIO POSITIONING
We initiated the following position(s) during the period:
- Airbnb (ABNB) is an online marketplace to list, discover and book unique accommodations worldwide. The company benefits from a strong network effect between its guests and hosts. We believe there is a long growth runway as global travel is an attractive market, and alternative accommodations have been taking share. We anticipate Airbnb will drive further growth by creating more valuable services for both sides of its network, which includes the potential for paid placement, which has created significant economic value for comparable marketplaces. In our view, management is aligned with shareholders and well qualified to lead Airbnb as the company attempts to capture these growth opportunities. Short-term concerns about the macro travel environment and declining margins stemming from growth investments allowed us to purchase shares at a discount to our estimate of business value.
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)(OTCPK:EADSY) is a global aircraft manufacturer that operates in a competitive duopoly market structure with Boeing. In our view, management’s commitment to quality, product reliability, sound design and sensible projects has resulted in decades of steady market share gains for Airbus. With a full order book into the year 2030, we expect Airbus to continue to grow market share and believe this volume growth will allow the company to structurally increase profitability by better absorbing fixed costs and scaling several recent lucrative projects. We believe the current valuation does not reflect the company's attractive fundamental outlook and were able to purchase shares in the company at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that markets a broad range of devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. BD has achieved leading share positions in nearly all of its product categories by combining continuous innovation with manufacturing scale. Covid-19, inflation and other transient factors have weighed on results and camouflaged underlying improvements to BD’s portfolio and operations. We think it has also provided the opportunity to invest in an above-average business at a below average valuation. Elevance Health (ELV) is one of the nation’s largest managed care organizations. We believe managed care is an attractive industry, as health expenditures have historically outpaced GDP, and the short business cycle allows companies to quickly correct underwriting mistakes. More recently, managed care stocks have underperformed the market as the industry is facing headwinds due to mismatches between reimbursement rates and medical costs. We believe this will prove transitory and that changes to pricing and/or plan designs will help realign profit trends over time. While we acknowledge that a return to “normal” profitability will take a few years, we believe the stock is trading at a depressed multiple of depressed earnings and for a significant discount to both the broader market and the companies’ own trading history. With its unmatched scale, diversification across end markets, and track record of disciplined underwriting and capital allocation, we believe that over time, the market will once again recognize Elevance as a high-quality franchise with above-average growth characteristics.
- Sysco Corporation (SYY) is one of the largest foodservice distribution companies globally. We appreciate that foodservice distribution is a stable industry that has historically grown slightly faster than food spending thanks to a continued secular shift to food away from home, and that scale advantaged companies, like Sysco, benefit from better procurement terms from suppliers and demonstrate high operational efficiency. Recently, growth in Sysco’s largest and most profitable customer segment, independent restaurants, has slowed, but Sysco is increasing headcount and changing compensation incentives in its salesforce, which we think will reinvigorate growth and prove beneficial for long-term shareholders. In our view, Sysco remains a high-quality company with a credible management team, so we were happy to purchase shares at a discount to peers and Sysco’s own historical trading multiple.
- The Carlyle Group (CG) is one of the largest global alternative asset managers and is particularly well regarded for its private equity franchise. Compared to peers, the firm over-indexes to private equity, which is considered to be a relatively mature industry vertical, and under-indexes to faster growing verticals like private credit. This has caused Carlyle’s share price to lag its competitors. However, we believe Carlyle’s new management team is taking the right steps to continue expanding the firm’s platform beyond its private equity roots and see this as an opportunity to accelerate organic growth. Further, we believe Carlyle’s brand and distribution capabilities position the firm especially well for growth in the retail channel, where allocations to alternatives are expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Despite the firm’s attractive and improving outlook, Carlyle trades at less than half the P/E of its peer group and at a meaningful discount to other financials with a comparable growth profile.
We eliminated the following position(s) during the period:
- Agilent Technologies (A)
- BlackRock (BLK)
- Danone (OTCQX:DANOY)(OTCQX:GPDNF)
- Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLF)(OTCPK:HCMLY)
- Lamb Weston (LW)
- Salesforce (CRM)
OUTLOOK
As we look forward to 2025, we note that the spread between growth and value remains especially wide relative to history, both in US and international markets. Given this, we believe that it’s an unusually attractive time to be a value investor. This growth-led market environment has afforded us an excellent opportunity to build very well-diversified portfolios in companies trading at significantly lower than average valuations across a variety of industries. We remain optimistic about the positioning, strength and depth of opportunity set as we continue to find high-quality businesses trading at bargain prices.
The MSCI World Index (Net) is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the global equity market performance of developed markets. The index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. This benchmark calculates reinvested dividends net of withholding taxes. This index is unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in this index.
