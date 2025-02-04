Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical headquartered in San Diego, California and focused on developing drugs with an emphasis on neuroscience. The company has developed four novel FDA-approved drugs, however, INGREZZA (valbenazine) for tardive dyskinesia (TD) and
Summary
- Neurocrine Biosciences stock is a buy due to robust sales growth, augmented by the FDA approval of CRENESSITY in December 2024.
- INGREZZA dominates current sales, but CRENESSITY, a new treatment for CAH, offers significant growth potential with first-year sales estimates of $150 million.
- Investors should expect volatility to accompany Q4 earnings and 2025 guidance, especially regarding CRENESSITY's initial sales figures. The earnings report is scheduled after-hours on Thursday.
- Neurocrine's pipeline includes 12 clinical programs, with two Phase 3 trials due to report in 2025, potentially adding further commercialization opportunities.
